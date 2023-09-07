Noel Gallagher banned from driving despite never learning to drive. Here's why

Noel Gallagher, the 56-year-old co-founder of Oasis, has been banned from driving for six months. This comes after he failed to provide information about the driver of his Range Rover, despite never having obtained a driver's license and having only one driving lesson in the 1990s.

Gallagher's legal troubles began when his chauffeur-driven Range Rover was caught speeding at 41 mph (66 kph) in a 30 mph zone (48 kph) along the A40 in Edgware Road, West London, in October of the previous year. He was fined £1,000 for failing to identify the driver of his vehicle.

Shortly after the first incident, Gallagher's Range Rover was caught speeding again, this time at 11mph over the speed limit. He was ordered to pay £742, a £536 victim surcharge, and £110 in costs, totalling nearly £2,000. The case was handled through the Single Justice Procedure, eliminating the need for Gallagher to attend court in person.

The issue lies in Gallagher's failure to respond to official letters sent to his home, requesting information about the driver's identity. The first letter was sent in January, and the second followed a month later, both related to the same speeding incident. Gallagher claimed in a letter to the court that he did not personally receive the notices or reminders, and his staff failed to bring them to his attention. He acknowledged his responsibility to ensure that crucial correspondence was addressed promptly but explained that he was working abroad at the time.

As a consequence of his failure to respond to the letters, Gallagher received 12 additional penalty points, adding to his existing six. This resulted in a six-month driving ban, a notable outcome considering his, er, limited experience behind the wheel.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, Gallagher humorously recounted his history with driving, explaining why he gave up on it after just one lesson. He described his lone driving lesson in the 1990s, during which he pulled over as instructed by the instructor, only for her to leave the car and return with her mother, leaving Gallagher bewildered. The chaos of Oasis' fame during that time also played a role in his decision never to pursue driving further.

