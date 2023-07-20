Oasis' Noel Gallagher slams Adele's music as 'f***g awful' and 'offensive'

English singer-songwriter Adele's immense popularity worldwide is undeniable, with numerous fans expressing their love for her music. However, Noel Gallagher, he of the iconic rock band Oasis, has made it clear, quite bluntly, that he does not count himself among her admirers. During a recent appearance on the Matt Morgan podcast, the Oasis star called Adele's music as "f*****g awful" and "offensive." Despite her numerous accomplishments, Noel remains unimpressed. When asked if he liked Adele's songs, the 56-year-old responded dismissively, saying, "F***k off, f***ing hell. Name one?" He went on to elaborate that he finds her music and the whole phenomenon surrounding her offensive, comparing it to the late Cilla Black, without explaining the connection.

Noel Gallagher says Adele's music would improve if he wrote her songs

Noel claimed that the only way Adele's music would improve is if she sang a song he had written. He cheekily mentioned that if he were to stop touring, he might spend his time at home writing songs for artists like Adele and Lewis Capaldi, adding, "Make me rich."

"If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future. I'll be saying, 'Get Adele to sing that. Don't call until she's done the guide vocal'. 'I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to sit on it from a great height. Make me rich'."

This is not the first time Noel has expressed his dislike for Adele's music. In a previous interview with GQ, he stated that he was "not a fan" of the singer and made remarks about changing the radio station when her songs come on.

It's evident from Gallagher's remarks that he holds strong opinions about Adele's music, and he hasn't shied away from expressing them in a rather blunt and critical manner. But well, everyone is entitled to their own musical preferences.

Who is Noel Gallagher?

Noel was born on May 29, 1967, in Manchester, England. Alongside his younger brother, Liam Gallagher, who was the lead vocalist of Oasis, Noel played a pivotal role in the band's success and popularity during the 1990s Britpop era. Noel was Oasis' chief songwriter, lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist.

Noel penned many of the band's biggest hits, including "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Champagne Supernova," and "Live Forever." His songwriting style combined catchy melodies with honest and sometimes introspective lyrics, resonating with a generation of fans.

