Adele warns concert-goers against throwing stuff at artists: 'I f**ing dare you'

Adele has told the audience attending her Caesars Palace concert that people are failing to "show etiquette", after a series of incidents involving artists including Pink and Bebe Rexha, who were victims of stuff being thrown at them.

Adele addressed the recent unfortunate incidents of people throwing objects at musicians on stage, telling her audience she would “kill you” if they dared to try. The British singer was captured holding a T-shirt gun as she spoke to the audience at Caesars Palace, where she is performing her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele. Adele's remark “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them?” she said. “I f***ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f**ing kill you.”

After shooting a T-shirt into the crowd with the gun, she said, “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?” HAHAHAHAHA hay adele https://t.co/Mks5Ah1dCr — fam⁹ 🍭 (@shuminatozaki) July 5, 2023 ×

Outrageous incidents involving Pink, Bebe Rexha, others Earlier this month, Pink paused a performance in London to handle a fan who threw a bag of their mother’s ashes on stage. “This is your mum?” the American singer can be heard asking in footage of the incident. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Also last week, American country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an object during a performance in Idaho. “If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know,” Ballerini said on stage afterwards. “If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things.”

In a more serious incident recently, pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone thrown by an audience member at a concert in New York City, leaving her with a black eye. A 27-year-old man was later arrested and charged with assault.

During the same week, a person ran on stage during an Ava Max show in Los Angeles, hitting the singer so hard that he “scratched the inside of [her] eye”, she tweeted.

