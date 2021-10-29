No Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif engagement on the anvil

Whoever cooks up stories of engagements and weddings between celebrity couples are just too bored with their own lives and want some excitement in others’ lives.

A close friend of Katrina Kaif who also knows Vicky Kaushal well says the couple are just getting to know one another.

“Katrina and Vicky are not fully a couple as yet. They’re warming up to one another’s company. So far they like each other’s sense of humour and are happy being together whenever they get time. But engagement? Come on, guys. You are scaring them away from one another. Such a rumour may be okay for Vicky. But it is damaging to Katrina’s career. Right now she is trying her best to hold on to her stardom,” says the friend.

Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a secret engagement? Here's the full truth

Also, the friend says, she is broken-hearted. “She’s yet to heal fully from her previous relationship(with Ranbir Kapoor). It left her shattered. I don’t think she wants to get into anything serious yet.”



If there is really no truth to the rumours of an engagement or a relationship we wonder why Vicky Kaushal doesn’t just say so instead of wearing an evasive ambivalent attitude to the question.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding venue finalised? Actress reacts