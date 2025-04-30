Nicole Kidman is back as the mysterious healer in trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. The scene is set in the Austrian Alps this time with the first look featuring a snow capped series of mountains in the background as Nicole waits for guests to arrive at her wellness retreat centre in hopes to untangle their lives from the daily mess.

Nicole Kidman is back as the mysterious guru

Nicole will again be seen playing guru Masha Dmitrichenko. Hulu teased the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 as we wonder what thrill awaits the guests. The series had added an ensemble of cast including Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin.

The first season was set in the Tranquillum House in California where Masha once resided. Just as in the first season, the nine strangers joining Masha undergo psychedelic therapy to heal their respective traumas, but not without some initial hesitations.

In the trailer, Kidman’s Masha greets her guests telling them, “I invited you all here because sometimes you shouldn’t deal with pain gently.”

Masha can be heard telling them, “This is a cleansing of the mind. To recharge, to rediscover inspiration.”

Watch the trailer here:

The guests are shown taking a hallucinogenic drug and Masha directs them to return to “a core memory” for the healing practice. She says, “Sometimes, the lies you let people believe are just as important as the truth.”

Masha meanwhile, is struggling with a bundle of things herself.

The show hails from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Fifth Season, which is also handling distribution of the series.

Kelley, Kidman, Per Saari, Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Molly Allen, Jonathan Levine, Rachel Shukert, Liane Moriarty, Matthew Tinker, Anthony Byrne and JH Butterworth all serve as executive producers.

When to stream Nine Perfect Strangers season 2

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 will premiere on May 21. The show will open with two episodes and will stream every Wednesday up til the season finale on July 2.