Nicolas Cage to host Netflix show 'History of Swear Words' on literally just that!

Nicolas Cage is set to host a new Netflix show titled ‘ History of Swear Words’ that will literally tell the viewers about the origin, history, cultural impact and other things about popular cuss words.

The announcement was made earlier this week .

The show will progress with interviews of experts in etymology and pop culture, as well as historians and entertainers.

It will have six episodes as it dives into the origins of “f---,” “s---,” "bitch,” “dick,” “p---y,” and “damn.”

In the first teaser for the comedy series, Nicolas Cage paints furiously while delivering a Shakespearean soliloquy all about the word 'p---y,' revealing a painting of a flower at the end. "It also could be a cat," he said.

The Netflix show will have guest stars including Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Cage along with an array of experts, from academics studying cognitive science and feminist studies, to film critics and lexicographers.

Watch the trailer here:

‘History of Swear Words’ premieres globally on Jauary 5.