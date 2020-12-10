'Parasite', 'Tiger King' are most searched movie & TV show of 2020

Yearender 2020: As we get closer to the end of the year, Google’s Year in Search for 2020 reveals that Oscar-winning South Korean film ‘Parasite’ and Netflix’s show ‘Tiger King’ are the most searched movie and TV shows of 2020.

Bong Joon-Ho’s ‘Parasite’ had a whirlwind romance at the Oscars when it won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature along with Best Film in the 2019 Oscar ceremony. It was a sensation in 2020 after it was released in 2019.

Another of Google’s search results indicate that Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ really swept the audience. The docuseries follows the intrigue and drama surrounding a group of eccentric exotic animal traders. It happened to have been released at the time when the world went into lockdown phase due to the pandemic chaos.

Both ‘Parasite’ and ‘Tiger King’ dominated entertainment headlines in 2020 and became the most searched TV shows and movies of the year.

'Dil Bechara', 'Bigg Boss' and Amitabh Bachchan were most tweeted in India in 2020

‘Parasite’ beat Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ to the top of the movie list, with ‘Black Panther’ coming in third. ‘365 Days’ was fourth and ‘Contagion’ was fifth. On the TV show list, ‘Tiger King’ beat out’ Big Brother Brasil’ for the number one spot, while ‘Money Heist’, ‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’ were third, fourth and fifth most searched respectively.