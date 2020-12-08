'Dil Bechara', 'Bigg Boss' and Amitabh Bachchan were most tweeted in India in 2020

The year 2020 may have had coronavirus dominating it but on Twitter, it did not feature as the most tweeted term. Instead, Amitabh Bachchan and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Dil Bechara' ruled Twitter India in 2020 among Bollywood topics, while 'Bigg Boss' was the hottest subject from the small screen.



According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay and late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman had the top entertainment tweets of 2020 in India. Boseman was also one of the most tweeted celebrities worldwide this year due to his untimely death in August.



The results are based on the total number of retweets /likes /quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15 this year.



Sushant`s last film 'Dil Bechara' led Hindi film conversations. 'Mirzapur 2' and 'Bigg Boss' were the most emerging as the most talked-about web and television shows of 2020.



Popular Spanish show 'Money Heist' was the most talked-about international web series of 2020 in this country, while the most retweeted tweet in Indian entertainment was Vijay`s selfie with his fans in February.



In July, Big B took to Twitter to share that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, and that has become the most liked and quoted tweet of the year.



Among Bollywood topics, 'Dil Bechara' was followed by the Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak', Ajay Devgn`s 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad' and 'Gunjan Saxena' featuring Janhvi Kapoor.



Among the TV shows, 'Naagin 4' was second among Most Tweeted About TV Shows of 2020 in India, followed by 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.