Nicki Minaj spreads holiday cheer with $50,000 donation to Toys for Tots

WION Web Team
New York CityEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 16, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Nicki Minaj Photograph:(Instagram)

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj donated $50,000 and toys to Toys for Tots on Watch What Happens Live.

This festive season, Nicki Minaj showcased her philanthropic spirit on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live and made a heartwarming contribution to the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Programme. During her appearance on the show, the renowned rapper not only donated an assortment of toys but also pledged a generous sum of $50,000 to the foundation, which endeavours to provide gifts to underprivileged children nationwide.

Expressing her heartfelt sentiments, Minaj, 41, gave a big pink cheque to host Andy Cohen and said, "I would like to donate $50,000 to Toys for Tots because I love this organisation. I love what it stands for. It means the world to me, and God bless all the children in the world."

Visibly moved by Minaj's generosity, Raul Pillco, Toys for Tots' N.Y.C. coordinator, expressed gratitude for the donation. "I am incredibly speechless, especially for a programme like this with Toys for Tots. It means the absolute world to be able to give back to the New York City community and just for the children across the nation," said Toys for Tots' N.Y.C. coordinator Raul Pillco. "So, with somebody with such a superstar status like you, it means the absolute world."

Minaj released her album Pink Friday 2 earlier this month. Now, the musician is gearing up for Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which is set for next year. The concerts will begin on March 1 in Oakland, California and stops in cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago and more have been planned. The rapper will take the tour abroad to the UK and Europe in late spring. 

Speaking about the tour, Minaj assured fans of an immersive experience, centred around her latest album while ensuring a blend of her iconic hits.

"My focus on this tour will definitely be the new album — creating a world of that album and then sprinkling everything else around that," she shared. "But of course, we're going to still have the same fun with our throwbacks, you know, how we always do."

She added, "I always make sure and perform my rap stuff, my pop stuff — everyone enjoys themselves. I make sure that all of my fans feel like they are well-fed at the show."

