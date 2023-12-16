Jason Momoa concerned over future of Aquaman franchise: It’s not looking too good

Jason Momoa, known for his role as Aquaman, recently voiced uncertainty about the future of the DC superhero franchise. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Momoa discussed his concerns while promoting the upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled for release on December 22.

Addressing speculation that this might be his last portrayal of Aquaman, Momoa admitted, "I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice."

Momoa acknowledged the recent changes at DC Studios, where James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken charge. He recognised their intent to shape a new direction for the DC cinematic universe, possibly affecting the future of the Aquaman character. Despite his attachment to the role and his vision for its potential development, Momoa emphasised the role of audience reception. He stated, “The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.'"

While Aquaman is not part of the current DC slate unveiled by Gunn and Safran, Momoa expressed his desire to stay within the superhero genre, even if it means exploring other characters within the Warner and DC universe. He said, “If there’s a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it. Warner and DC are definitely my home. So, that’s all I’ll say.”