Amber Heard's limited presence in Aquaman 2 trailer raises eyebrows: Fans ask 'where's Mera?'

The highly anticipated sequel to the underwater superhero blockbuster, Aquaman, has finally unveiled its full trailer, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, the trailer has raised eyebrows among fans due to the limited appearance of actress Amber Heard as Mera, leading to a flurry of reactions on social media.

Mera is the Atlantean warrior and love interest of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, in the upcoming film. However, fans have noted that her presence in the trailer appears to be significantly reduced compared to her prominent role in the first Aquaman movie. It's basically a couple of shots.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer

The reaction on social media, particularly on X, has been a mix of excitement and dismay. Many fans have expressed concern about Heard's seemingly limited role in the trailer. Some have questioned whether her character's significance in the sequel has been downplayed. Tweets like "Where's Mera?" and "Mera deserves more screen time!" have been circulating.

James Wan, the director of both Aquaman films, earlier clarified his vision for the sequel and the reasons behind Amber Heard's reduced presence in the trailer. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wan explained that the first Aquaman movie primarily centered around the romantic journey of Arthur and Mera. However, he had a different direction in mind for the sequel from the outset.

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur (Jason Mamoa) and Mera’s (Heard) journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm (Patrick Wilson). So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that," he told Entertainment Weekly.

While some fans expressed concerns about Amber Heard's diminished role and questioned whether her character's significance had been downplayed, Wan's comments suggest that the change was intentional and part of the overall narrative shift in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It appears that the sequel will explore the dynamic between Arthur and his half-brother Orm in a more central manner.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release date

Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman also reprise their roles in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It releases on December 25.

