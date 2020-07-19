Nick Jonas' beautiful birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra will make you smile

Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on Saturday, and was showered with a love from fans, and friends in Bollywood. Husband Nick Jonas too shared a heartfelt note with a beautiful picture to make her day more special.

By sharing the picture, in which Chopra is seen sitting on his lap and the two exchange a lovely stare at each other, with all smiles."I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring, and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful,", 27 year old captioned the post.

Nick father and Priyanka’s father-in-law Kevin Jonas also shared a sweet post by sharing a family picture from their engagement ceremony, ''Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. You bring joy to our family. Love you!'', he wrote. Chopra's elder brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas also shared birthday wishes the actress.

Nick and Priyanka then got married on December 1, 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.The couple is currently quarantined in their Los Angeles home.