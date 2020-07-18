#HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra trends as fans flood Twitter with warm wishes

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jul 18, 2020, 03.13 PM(IST)

Priyanka Chopra Photograph:( Instagram )

From remembering her most iconic roles like Roma to calling her Queen of Bollywood and Hollywood.  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her 38th birthday on July 18 and her fans from all over the globe made sure to make it memorable for her. Since morning, fans have been flooding social media with birthday wishes for 'Quantico' star and that led to #HappyBirthdayPriyanka trend on Twitter. 

From remembering her most iconic roles to calling her Queen of Bollywood and Hollywood, fans celebrated Priyanka Chopra on her special day.

Priyanka who made her mark in the Indian industry and a stronger impact on Hollywood was last seen in Shonali Bose's film 'The Sky Is Pink'. From being a Bollywood desi girl to a global icon now, Chopra has worked in more than 50 movies and has a number of accolades in her name. 
                

