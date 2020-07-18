HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra trends as fans flood Twitter with warm wishes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her 38th birthday on July 18 and her fans from all over the globe made sure to make it memorable for her. Since morning, fans have been flooding social media with birthday wishes for 'Quantico' star and that led to #HappyBirthdayPriyanka trend on Twitter.



From remembering her most iconic roles to calling her Queen of Bollywood and Hollywood, fans celebrated Priyanka Chopra on her special day.



Scroll below to read the love the actress received from her fans.

#HappyBirthdayPriyanka , Thank you for being so ambitious, fierce, loving and most importantly kind. You’ve inspired millions like me to be the same. Wishing you happiness & peace of mind. Hope you soar greater heights this year & make us prouder. Love you @priyankachopra !♥️😘♥️ pic.twitter.com/IxbOwHrZ30 — Fashionista PC (@fashionistapc) July 17, 2020 ×

Happy birthday to Padma Shri and three time national award winner actress and producer, @priyankachopra 💗✨#HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/DQkOXqNlGA — best of Priyanka Chopra (@badpostpriyanka) July 17, 2020 ×

All I know is this was the best day of this underserving man’s life #HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/zcEtrtHanX — f (@perfectlypri) July 17, 2020 ×

Roma. Who can forget our favourite junglii billi. One of her most iconic roles. If we talk about Don, we can't forget roma as well. She refused to be outshined by the male lead and equally connected with the audience #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra #HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/1X22WeSLib — Nawab ki laila 💞💥 (@Preetaarora5) July 18, 2020 ×

Priyanka who made her mark in the Indian industry and a stronger impact on Hollywood was last seen in Shonali Bose's film 'The Sky Is Pink'. From being a Bollywood desi girl to a global icon now, Chopra has worked in more than 50 movies and has a number of accolades in her name.

