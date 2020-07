Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra played the main villain and a ruthless businesswoman Victoria Leeds in the Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Baywatch'. Did you know, the character was originally written for a man. In an interview she said, ''I think the spirit of 'Baywatch' is really the fact that you do something which is bigger than yourself."

''You're saving people’s lives in an ocean which can consume you completely. And that’s the spirit of camaraderie, of team work, of actually working together, which is what Victoria hates. But I think that's the spirit of Baywatch.'' Priyanka added.

