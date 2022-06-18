Netizens hail Vidyut Jammwal as 'true gentleman' as he offers a ride to female fan in his plush car | Watch

'Commando’ actor Vidyut Jammwal, who appears to be tough and macho on-screen, is actually a charmer in real life. The actor was recently spotted by the shutterbugs during the promotions of his upcoming action-thriller ‘Khuda Hafiz 2’ where he arrived in his luxurious Aston Martin DB 9 car and his sweet gesture toward a fan got him all the praise.

A female fan of Jammwal was seen rushing to him while he was posing for the cameras. As an excited fan, the girl could be seen expressing her feelings for the star with a wide smile on her face and was super happy to meet him. On the other hand, Vidyut greeted the girl with love and respect. The actor gave her a warm hug and, in an act of generosity, he offered her a ride in his car. Much to her surprise, the girl then sat in his car as they drove off the place. The paparazzi were able to capture the moment and, acknowledging Vidyut's kindness towards a fan, they hooted for him.

The video soon became a viral sensation on the internet, and the netizens were impressed by the actor’s affectionate attitude. Soon, the post was flooded with generous comments from the users praising Vidyut for his kind and lovely nature.

One user said: "Legend omg, I'm dead."

"True gentleman," wrote another, one user asserted, "Most down to earth celebrity." Another user commented, "Jammu ka dildaar… proud of you #mevidyutjammwal."

"Hay such a greatest man I just love him,'' another netizen added. One said, "Wow he is so kind and humble by very down to earth guy vidyutjammwal." One of the user wrote, "The real super hero."

One commented that Vidyut is superior to any other Bollywood star. "Commando of india", wrote one, "Hay such a greatest man I just love him," wrote another. " This is so cute," said another fan.

Vidyut Jammal, who made his Bollywood debut in a negative role with the John Abraham starrer ‘Force’ in 2011, rose to fame with solo films like ‘Commando’ and made a name for himself as an action hero in the industry. He was last seen in ‘Sanak’ and his next release is his ‘Khuda Hafiz: Agni Pariksha', a sequel to his 2020 action-drama ‘Khuda Hafiz’. Apart from Vidyut, the film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi and Danish Husain in pivotal roles. Khuda Hafiz 2 is slated for a July 8 release.