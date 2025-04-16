Is it Barnie’s or Bernie’s? Are you left in the same dilemma?

Black Mirror Season 7 has left viewers speechless and more confused than ever. Episode 2 ‘ Bête Noire, is making the audience question everything. Ever since fans realised there’s two versions of this episode, everyone is molding their minds trying to understand what is real, especially on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Is this another blue dress or white dress situation? Fans think Netflix has subtly been tweaking the episodes and releasing different versions of them - hoping no one would realize.

How and what are these versions? Let’s take a deeper look

While Netflix went all out with the new season (including bringing the Nubbin gadget), fans now believe the streaming giant has been surreptitiously manipulating the episodes while they are available for viewing. Versions of the same show are being sent to various people. Some viewers suggested that they were being 'gaslit' by Netflix, and they may have a valid argument. Some even say they had different dialogues in this episode.. which only rose suspicion.

In Bête Noire, a woman's former schoolmate joins the firm she works for and strange things begin to happen.

At the beginning of the episode, viewers meet Maria (Siena Kelly) and her boyfriend, who formerly worked at a chicken shop named 'Barnies'. In the opening scene, the camera focuses on his 'Barnies' branded cap.





Later in the episode, Maria and her coworkers debate about the name of the chicken shop: is it Barnies or Bernies? Viewers who had already seen the headgear know Maria is correct. However, when she googles the name, it turns out that she is mistaken.

So my friend and I were watching the new Black Mirror episode “Bête Noire” and we noticed that there was a stark difference between our episodes… even the viewers are getting gaslit at 16:40! #BlackMirrorS7 pic.twitter.com/G2Ne1SuvJV — Vastolorde | AKIO 🫡💖🇺🇸 (@actualakio) April 10, 2025

Had to check and mine was Barnies. Black Mirror is also playing with its viewers by showing one episode with two different scenes. Diabolical. https://t.co/1LVDH2RC9f pic.twitter.com/Eg0bIsj5Co — ricci (@ricci_richy) April 11, 2025 In one version of the episode, she finds what she's looking for, with thousands of hits using the right name of the firm, whereas in another version, it shows 'Bernies'. The timestamp of 16:40 made everyone realise there were two different versions.

While this may appear to be a tiny detail, it is a strange variance that Netflix has included giving a deeper meaning to the show.

Did you also have different dialogues?? maria was saying it was barnie's — mae (@joohyunisseul) April 11, 2025

The next scenario appears to have varied dialogues and scenes depending on the way you watched it.

Long-time fans may recall the eatery appearing in two previous episodes, Season 3's Shut Up and Dance and Season 6's Joan Is Awful, so its return is not surprising.

What version did you get when you watched? Barnie’s or Bernie’s?