Artificial Intelligence is now writing OTT shows: Black Mirror creator has used it to make 6th season
Story highlights
Black Mirror creator reveals he's used Artificial Intelligence technology to experiment with the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show.
Artificial Intelligence will next be used to make web shows starting with Netflix’s Black Mirror. Creator Charlie Brooker revealed recently that he’s decided to test the highly-discussed AI technology on his next project. While writing the latest season of the anthology series, he said that he actually “toyed around with ChatGPT a bit” while writing the latest season of the anthology series.
Is Artificial Intelligence technology any good?
Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker said, “The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode’ and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is shit. All it’s done is look up all the synopsis of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together. Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, ‘Oh, there’s not actually any real original thought here.’ It’s [1970s impressionist] Mike Yarwood — there’s a topical reference.”
On his experimentation with AI, Brooker said, “I was aware that I had written lots of episodes where someone goes, ‘Oh, I was inside a computer the whole time’. So I thought, ‘I’m just going to chuck out any sense of what I think a Black Mirror episode is.'”
The Emmy-winner writer added, “There’s no point in having an anthology show if you can’t break your own rules. Just a sort of nice, cold glass of water in the face.”
What to watch out for in Black Mirror season 6
The upcoming Black Mirror will have five episodes. The upcoming season will be the sixth in its series and will unveil the use of modern technology that can backfire on humanity. Each episode will be based on a different reality.
Black Mirror’s sixth season will premiere on Netflix on June 15.
