Artificial Intelligence is now writing OTT shows: Black Mirror creator has used it to make 6th season

Artificial Intelligence will next be used to make web shows starting with Netflix’s Black Mirror. Creator Charlie Brooker revealed recently that he’s decided to test the highly-discussed AI technology on his next project. While writing the latest season of the anthology series, he said that he actually “toyed around with ChatGPT a bit” while writing the latest season of the anthology series.

Is Artificial Intelligence technology any good?

Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker said, “The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode’ and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is shit. All it’s done is look up all the synopsis of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together. Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, ‘Oh, there’s not actually any real original thought here.’ It’s [1970s impressionist] Mike Yarwood — there’s a topical reference.”