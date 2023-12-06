Netflix renews Squid Game The Challenge for Season 2
Netflix has officially renewed Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season, announcing the news ahead of the Season 1 finale where one contestant will win $4.56 million.
Netflix has officially renewed Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season, and casting is now underway. The announcement was made ahead of the Season 1 finale, where one contestant will claim the $4.56 million prize after navigating a series of intense challenges and eliminations.
The inaugural season has featured gripping games, alliances, and betrayals, leaving only three contestants—Mai (Player 287), Phil (Player 451), and Sam (Player 016)—in the running for the substantial cash reward.
Brandon Riegg, Netflix's Vice President of Nonfiction Series, commented on the decision, stating, “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix.”
Riegg added, “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”
WION's review of Squid Game The Challenge Season 1 was negative. It read, "Efforts to forge emotional connections with the players come off as forced and contrived. The backstories and tearful breakdowns, meant to elicit sympathy, instead feel like recycled soap opera tropes that add little to the authenticity of the show. It's as if the producers went down a checklist of emotional triggers without understanding the depth that made the original Squid Game so compelling."