Squid Game The Challenge review: A cringeworthy cash grab

Netflix, in its infinite wisdom, has birthed Squid Game: The Challenge, a 10-episode reality series that appears to have arrived on the streaming scene like the awkward cousin at a family reunion who tries too hard to fit in. It comes across as a rushed and underwhelming affair, lacking the nuance, depth, and the thrills that made the original a global phenomenon.

The show, in its attempt to recreate the tense and life-or-death drama of Squid Game, falls short in several aspects. The meticulously replicated costumes, sets, and elimination process feel like a hasty carbon copy, lacking the genuine stakes that gave the original its edge. What was once a commentary on the dehumanisation of capitalism now feels like a surreal adult playdate, with contestants engaging in child's games without the palpable intensity or stakes.

Efforts to forge emotional connections with the players come off as forced and contrived. The backstories and tearful breakdowns, meant to elicit sympathy, instead feel like recycled soap opera tropes that add little to the authenticity of the show. It's as if the producers went down a checklist of emotional triggers without understanding the depth that made the original Squid Game so compelling.

The "tests" that contestants are subjected to raise ethical eyebrows. Rather than being insightful character assessments, they feel like poorly conceived psychological experiments gone awry. The show constatnly prioritises drama over authenticity, leaving viewers questioning the ethical considerations behind the production.

One notable flaw is the absence of a central narrative to anchor the viewer. Unlike the original, where characters faced impossible choices and moral dilemmas, The Challenge becomes a chaotic ensemble of forgettable faces. The audience is left struggling to find someone to genuinely root for.

Reports of off-camera mistreatment of players add a grim layer to the production. Allegations of "inhumane" conditions and rigged gameplay paint a troubling picture, raising concerns about the ethical practices of a show that attempts to, so to speak, capitalise on the anti-capitalist sentiments of its predecessor.