/Neha Dhupia slams paparazzi for taking back shots: 'Don’t do this'

Paparazzi are obsessed with taking back shots of celebrities. While several Bollywood stars have called them out, it seems paps haven't completely stopped taking shots of celebrities from behind. Known for her fiercely bold and straightforward personality, Indian actress Neha Dhupia recently called out the invasion of a celebrity's privacy and turning a casual sighting into a viral moment.

Neha Dhupia slams paparazzi for taking her back shots

Neha Dhupia recently attended the Iconic Gold Awards wearing a dark grey striped formal ensemble, which included a corset top, blazer, and trousers. After being honoured with an award, the Indian actress began being photographed by the paparazzi.

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Struck up in a conversation with one of the photographers, Dhupia asked in Hindi, which translated to, "Who takes these obscene backshots of me from behind? Don't do it. Not with me or anybody else. We are tired of saying this again and again. It's none of our business. We go out, and you guys do all this with us."

The sudden outburst arose after one of the paparazzi handles on Instagram recently posted a backshot of Neha Dhupia. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in gym attire, running on a track. The entire shot was taken from behind.

Sonakshi Sinha lauds Neha Dhupia

The video of Dhupia reprimanding and giving a firm warning to the paparazzi went viral soon after and actress Sonakshi Sinha came forward to speak in her support. While appreciating Dhupia for calling out the photographers and urging them not to do this to anyone, the Dabangg actress wrote, “Well done, Neha!!!”

About Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is a renowned Indian actress, model, and television personality who rose to fame after winning the Femina Miss India title in 2002. Following her win, she began her acting journey, featuring in films such as De Dana Dan, Chup Chup Ke, Singh Is Kinng, and more. Over the years, Dhupia has built a vast career, showcasing her versatility and talent.