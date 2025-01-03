Actress Neha Dhupia honoured her late father-in-law with a sweet gesture. Neha is married to Angad Bedi who is the son of legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

Sharing her story of how she got her hands at Bishan Singh Bedi’s classy white sweater, Neha revealed that it was a special gift she received from him. It is a vintage Indian cricket sweater that he once wore during his illustrious cricketing career. The sweater is now a cherished heritage heirloom which Neha said she had her dibs on.

Neha Dhupia on receiving a special gift on her wedding from late father-in-law

Neha, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, recalled the heartfelt moment she received the sweater as her wedding gift. “When I married Angad, I had my heart set on one particular piece of memorabilia. It’s not just a sweater; it’s a piece of history that embodies the spirit and legacy of Indian cricket. I asked for it as a wedding gift, and dad graciously obliged. To me, it represents resilience, excellence, and an eternal connection to the sport he loved so much,” she shared.

The sweater is adorned with the emblem of Indian cricket. It is a symbol of pride for Bishan Singh Bedi, who wore it during several iconic matches.

Neha wore the sweater recently while attending a test match during India’s tour of Australia.

Neha said, “I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and nostalgia wearing this sweater. It’s not just a souvenir; it’s a living reminder of the immense legacy my father-in-law has left behind. It represents an era of cricket that was played with unparalleled passion, grace, and integrity.”

The actress also took to her social media and wrote, "Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth… I remember so clearly when dad asked what I’d like as a wedding present. I told him I wanted his test cricket sweater. It would be the most special gift for me, and he made it happen. Along with his strength, resilience, talent, and generosity, I now carry a sense of honour donning this while watching my first tour of India live. We miss you every day, dad…"