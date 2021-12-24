National Award-winning filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan no more

National Award-winning filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan is no more.

The filmmaker was 90 as he breathed his last at his residence in Chennia. He died of age-related ailments.

Born in 1931 in the northern Palakkad district of Kerala, KS Sethumadhavan made his foray into cinema as an assistant director to K Ramnath. After making independent films like ‘Veeravijaya’ in (1960), he directed his first Malayalam film ‘Jnana Sundari’.

KS Sethumadhvaan was a name to reckon in the Malayalam film industry. He was known for shaping strong female characters through his films. In a career spanning over three decades, he has delivered some iconic films like ‘Odayil Ninnu’, ‘Anubhavangal Palichakal’, ‘Oppol’, ‘Aranazhikaneeram’, ‘Achanum Bappayum’, and ‘Panitheeratha Veedu’ among others. Also read: Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's love saga is full of mysteries

He made over 60 films in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Also read: The Matrix Resurrections movie review: Slow but worth it

His last outing was the 1991 movie 'Venalkinavukal’.