National award-winning actress Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, is in ICU

National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday.

The veteran actress has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital and is currently in the ICU. The actor’s agent Vivek Sidhwani told PTI.

The 75-year-old’s health condition is "critical but stable” and she is being monitored closely.

PTI quoted Sidhwani: "She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continue to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon.”

Surekha Sikri had a brain stroke in 2018 as well and has been recovering since then.

At the time, she said, "I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahableshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon.”

Surekha Sikri received a National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 2018 film ‘Badhaai Ho’. She came to collect her award in a wheelchair and was honoured with a standing ovation at the award ceremony held in New Delhi, last year.

Surekha Sikri is a recipient of three National Film Awards. She has been regular with TV projects and is best known for her performances in ‘Tamas’, ‘Mammo’, ‘Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro’, ‘Zubeidaa’, ‘Badhaai Ho’ and TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’.

(With inputs from PTI)