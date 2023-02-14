Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya share FIRST pics from dreamy white wedding in Udaipur

On Tuesday, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Nataša Stanković took wedding vows, once again, in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur. The couple first tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in May 2020. And, they welcomed their baby boy Agastya in July of the same year.

Marking Valentine's Day in the most special way, Pandya and Stanković celebrated three years of marital bliss with friends and family. The actress shared photos of her white wedding on her Instagram handle for her 3.6 million followers.

In the caption, Nataša wrote, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love." Check out the post below.

In the comment section, actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations to all three of you and the entire family (heart emojis) our hearts are full." KL Rahul, Daboo Ratnani and her fans also congratulated the couple.

While Nataša walked down the aisle in a beautiful white designer dress which featured lace details and a long train, Hardik wore a sharp black suit with a white shirt, bow tie, and tinted eyeglasses.

The actress accessorised her gown with a pearl necklace and tied her hair in a bun. And, the bridesmaids were seen donning peach-champagne gowns.

Days before the white wedding, a source told HT, "They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it."

The wedding celebrations will reportedly go on till February 16.