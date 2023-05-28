My Parliament, my pride! Hema Malini shares inside photos from new Parliament building

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's new parliament building. In the grand ceremony hosted in the capital city of India, the PM unveiled the new building that replaced the British-era parliament.

The PM was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliament members, Chief Ministers of different states, and other lawmakers, who were part of the inauguration ceremony.

Hailing the work of the government and the new parliament building, which is a part of the government's ambitious Central Vista project, many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, MP and veteran actress Hema Malini, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, and other celebrities shared their reactions.

Sharing the carousel of photos, Malini wrote, "Day 1 – at the inaugural of the beautiful new Parliament building, which will showcase India’s strides into a brave new world and give us pride of place among all the advanced nations. Jai Hind🙏 @narendramodi @piyushgoyalofficial @hardeepspuri @arjunrammeghwalofficial #MyParliamentMyPride."In one picture, Malini is posing in front of the grand entrance of the building. In the second one, she's posing inside the Lok Sabha.

Hailing the new building as the symbol of progress, Ranveer Singh shared a few pictures of the new building and wrote, "The new parliament building is an architectural marvel and a symbol of progress 🇮🇳 #MyParliamentMyPride @narendramodi #NewParliamentBuilding #India." Actor Sonu Sood tweeted, "गर्व करो राजनीति नहीं। (be proud, don’t do politics) Proud moment for every Indian जय हिन्द। @narendramodi 🇮🇳 #MyParliamentMyPride."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Saturday, ''What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.''

More about the parliament building -

The new parliament building has been constructed adjacent to the old parliament building in New Delhi. Made in the span of two years by Tata Projects, the new parliament has more seating capacity, efficient space, and secure infrastructure. The seating capacity of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has also been enhanced.