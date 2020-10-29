'My life is in danger', appeals Tamil director to CM amid Muttiah Muralitharan biopic row

Tamil film director R Seenu Ramasamy is now under fire for taking up the project on Muttiah Muralitharan. He recently tweeted that his life is in danger and has sought help from the Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

He tweeted, "I feel my life is in danger. Chief Minister Sir should help. Urgent.”

The film director said that he started getting threatening calls and messages after he appealed to popular actor Vijay Sethupathi to opt out of the biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

He said, "Just like many others, I too had recently appealed to actor Vijay Sethupathi to opt out of the film '800'. Just like his daughter, I too received threat messages. They abused me using unprintable words. I am unable to open my WhatsApp.”

The actor who was to play the role of Muttiah Muralitharan in the bopic recently exited from the project owing to severe backlash. His daughter got rape threats following which he dropped out of the film.

Tamil film director R Seenu Ramasamy has directed many films including the award winning ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’ which had Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.