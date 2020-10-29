Rajinikanth dismisses ‘leaked letter’ about political journey, admits health is a concern amid Covid-19

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has denied ownership of a statement (that was rumoured to be his)which was doing the rounds on social media, claiming that he was quitting politics. However, he agreed that some contents of the statement pertaining to his health were true and that he would hold discussions with the functionaries of his unified fan club and inform people of his political stance.

The letter which was doing the rounds and was said to be ‘leaked’ mentioned that the actor’s doctors had expressed reservations over Rajini getting into active politics, as he had undergone a kidney transplant and owing to the fact that there was no vaccine available for Covid-19 yet.

There was also high uncertainty expressed over the actor’s course of action even when a vaccine became available, given that there were doubts over how at the age of 70, with existing medical conditions he would respond to the vaccine. All these hinted towards the actor quitting politics to the prevailing scenario and that the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were due by summer 2021.

The text of a letter that was said to be Rajini’s, mentioned that if he were to start a party it would have to be firmed up by December and the announcement would have to come by January 15th. However, apprehension was also raised regarding the possibility of his health deteriorating after his entry into active politics, which would mean meeting people and holding rallies amid the pandemic.

“There is a statement similar to that of mine which is doing the rounds on social media and appearing on media. Everyone knows that it is not my statement. However, some of the details on that statement which refer to my health condition and the medical advise given to me are true. At the right time, I will discuss with the functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram and inform the people about my political stance” reads the actor’s tweet in Tamil.

In recent months, speculation has only grown about the actor’s political plunge, with posters cropping up in different parts of the state, as there are hardly 6 months to go for the Assembly elections.

It was with high expectations that Rajinikanth had called for a press meet in Chennai on March 12th this year, however, the actor only outlined his vision for ‘cleaning up politics’ and refused to commit on his own political foray. “I have never even thought of becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu or sitting in the Assembly and speaking. It is not even in my blood. I want a new wave, new power and new blood to go and seize power in the assembly and Rajini will be a bridge for this” he said.

After the pan-India lockdown since in March, there were no public events, announcements or political statements from the actor. Having been non-committal about his political foray has further fueled talks of his party being launched in November. Such speculation that has been doing the rounds has forced Rajini’s publicist to issue a statement. The statement requested the media to refrain from visiting the upscale Poes garden locality (where the actor resides) and avoid crowding there in anticipation of a possible media interaction by the actor.

“We need to tell people, this is not for Rajini, this is for the people of Tamil Nadu. I’m not here to get 15-20percent of the votes, this is my only chance. I am 71 years old and by the next polls in 2026 I will be 76. Once the message reaches more people and the common people want a change, let me see that happen and I will come make my entry” he had said cryptically in March.