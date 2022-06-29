Ms Marvel episode 4 goes full desi with Farhan Akhtar, Pasoori and a rickshaw chase

Farhan Akhtar's long-awaited cameo in 'Ms. Marvel' was teased by Disney+ ahead of the fourth episode's release on Wednesday afternoon. The introductory video clip featuring Akhtar was shared by Marvel Entertainment on its social media accounts on Tuesday night, revealing Farhan’s character as Waleed. The show is one of the most "desi" programmes that ever existed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its focus on Asian music and culture. The fourth episode of ‘Ms Marvel’ presents a distinctive fusion of Marvel and South Asian masala cinema and is where the show really establishes its primary concept.

The video clip also features Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, who is leading Iman Vellani into a mysterious location, where they meet Akhtar’s character. Kareem can be seen saying, "Usually, tourists are not allowed." And it's then when Farhan’s character appears in the scene and says, "But for a descendant of Ayesha’s, I’m sure we can make an exception." He continues to say, "My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have much to discuss."

Though Farhan has a brief role in the show, it is important. Marvel Studios casting a well-known Asian face as Waleed was required as the persona needed some grandeur and a touch of Asia. Apart from Farhan, other renowned South Asian actors will appear in the MCU series, including Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Mohan Kapur in recurring roles.

The fourth episode of ‘Ms Marvel’ captures Karachi’s beauty, while we see Kamala Khan visiting her sick grandmother. The episode, directed by Oscar winner and Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, shows shots of market, flying kites, and train stations, and other glimpses of the Karachi city. Meanwhile, ‘Ms Marvels’ previous episodes transported the viewers to Karachi with Ali Sethi’s superhit song ‘Pasoori’. The episode also includes the iconic disco song ‘Disco Deewane’ by legendary Pakistani artist Nazia Hassan, who created a flutter on both sides of the border when it was released in 1981.

As ‘Ms Marvel’ is a superhero show, it soon heads towards some action as Kamala Khan and her new two friends (Farhan and Aramis) kick the bad guys in the narrow lanes of Karachi. We see a flashback of a typical Asian masala movie action sequence in the form of a truck and auto-rickshaw chase scene.

‘Ms Marvel’, in total, has six episodes, which are released on Disney+ globally and on Disney+ Hotstar in India every Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to Farhan's appearance in the MCU series.

