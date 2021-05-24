Morgan Wallen wins at Billboard Music Awards 2021 despite racist slur scandal

Morgan Wallen won three Billboard Music Awards at this year’s ceremony even after his name cropped up in a major controversy when he was caught saying a racial slur.

Morgan Wallen was awarded for ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ as he took home Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at this year’s BBMAs. The Weeknd named Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards

The show's production organization Dick Clark Productions previously barred Morgan from attending the ceremony owing to the N-word scandal but had added this April that his work would remain eligible for the show based on its chart position.

While making the announcement at Billboard Music Awards 2021, the organization said, “Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

Earlier, Morgan Wallen had been heard saying, "Take care of this p**** ass n*****" and "take care of this p**** ass mother******" after which he issued an apology and said he was "embarrassed and sorry" for what happened. He had added, "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."