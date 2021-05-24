Billboard Music Awards 2021: A look at some awe-inspiring styles from the red carpet

Billboard Music Awards 2021 kicked off in style on Sunday night. From Priyanka Chopra to Alicia Keys, here's a look at some fashion moments from the musical night.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd dropped his trademark red suit and attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet in a sharp black suit - a look that we were not expecting from the superstar.



The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker wore a black coat and trousers by Bottega Veneta, along with a white shirt and grey tie.

(Photograph:Twitter)