Billboard Music Awards 2021: A look at some awe-inspiring styles from the red carpet

The Weeknd dropped his trademark red suit and attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet in a sharp black suit - a look that we were not expecting from the superstar.
The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker wore a black coat and trousers by Bottega Veneta, along with a white shirt and grey tie.
Pink
The musical night was special for Pink. The singer walked the red carpet with her two kids Jameson and Willow Hart. Veteran performer stunned in a plunging pink gown.
Doja Cat
The winner of the night Doja Cat dazzled the red carpet in her bold look. The 25-year-old musician arrived wearing a black-and-white striped matching set from Balmain. Adding to her look, Doja rocked two long braids and a graphic eyeliner look, along with extra-long lashes.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
The wildest couple of the night Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived together and amped up the PDA at BBMAs. Kelly made a statement on the red carpet with the black tongue. For the night, Megan wore a revealing black cut out dress.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys looked pretty at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in an all-pink pantsuit by Valentino. The songstress wore a stunning Barbie-pink ensemble -- featuring a crop top and high-waisted pants. To add some drama, she also wore on a ruffled, off-the-shoulder coat with an extra-long train.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra attended the Billboard Music Awards with husband Nick Jonas in a stunning sheer golden gown with metallic elements by Dolce & Gabbana. As for Nick, the singer opted for an all-green ensemble.
Saweetie
Saweetie wowed the night in a strapless floral-embellished gown from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2021 haute-couture collection.