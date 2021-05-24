Billboard Music Awards 2021: A look at some awe-inspiring styles from the red carpet

Billboard Music Awards 2021 kicked off in style on Sunday night. From Priyanka Chopra to Alicia Keys, here's a look at some fashion moments from the musical night. 

The Weeknd

The Weeknd dropped his trademark red suit and attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet in a sharp black suit - a look that we were not expecting from the superstar.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker wore a black coat and trousers by Bottega Veneta, along with a white shirt and grey tie.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Pink

The musical night was special for Pink. The singer walked the red carpet with her two kids Jameson and Willow Hart. Veteran performer stunned in a plunging pink gown. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Doja Cat

The winner of the night Doja Cat dazzled the red carpet in her bold look. The 25-year-old musician arrived wearing a black-and-white striped matching set from Balmain. Adding to her look, Doja rocked two long braids and a graphic eyeliner look, along with extra-long lashes.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The wildest couple of the night Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived together and amped up the PDA at BBMAs. Kelly made a statement on the red carpet with the black tongue. For the night, Megan wore a revealing black cut out dress. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys looked pretty at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in an all-pink pantsuit by Valentino. The songstress wore a stunning Barbie-pink ensemble -- featuring a crop top and high-waisted pants. To add some drama, she also wore on a ruffled, off-the-shoulder coat with an extra-long train.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attended the Billboard Music Awards with husband Nick Jonas in a stunning sheer golden gown with metallic elements by Dolce & Gabbana. As for Nick, the singer opted for an all-green ensemble. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Saweetie

Saweetie wowed the night in a strapless floral-embellished gown from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2021 haute-couture collection. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

