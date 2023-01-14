Morgan Freeman joins the cast of CIA drama 'Lioness'

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is all set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming drama series 'Lioness' at Paramount+. As per the latest reports, he will be portraying Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State, in the series. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Freeman has played a high-ranking member of the US government.

Previously, he played the role of the US President in the film 'Deep Impact', and he portrayed the Speaker of the House, who later becomes an acting President, in the film 'Olympus Has Fallen'.

His character from 'Olympus Has Fallen' became Vice President in its sequel, 'London Has Fallen', and President in the third film, 'Angel Has Fallen'.

He also played the director of the CIA in the film adaptation of Tom Clancy's 'The Sum of All Fears' and Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court in a guest role on the CBS show 'Madam Secretary', which he executive produced.

'Lioness' is based on a real-life CIA programme. As per the official series description, it follows "Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within."

The cast also includes Zoe Saldana, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

Nicole Kidman will also appear in the series in addition to executive producing.

Freeman is one of the most iconic actors of his generation. He has won five Academy Award nominations throughout his career for his films - 'Street Smart', 'Driving Miss Daisy', 'The Shawshank Redemption', 'Million Dollar Baby' and 'Invictus'.

He won the award for best-supporting actor for his work in 'Million Dollar Baby'. He received Golden Globe nominations for all of those films as well, winning for 'Driving Miss Daisy'. He is also a three-time Emmy nominee, most recently for best guest actor in a comedy series for 'The Kominsky Method' at Netflix.

