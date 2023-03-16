MM Keeravaani has got the ‘most wonderful gift' from Richard Carpenter after Oscar win

MM Keeravani is at the top of the world! At the 95th Academy Awards, RRR's song ''Naatu Naatu'', which Keeravani composed, created history by winning an Oscar for Best Original song. With this milestone, SS Rajamouli's film has become the first Indian production film to ever win an Oscar.



Days after the big win, Keeravani again got the biggest surprise, which he called the ''most wonderful gift from the universe''. During his Oscar acceptance speech, Keeravani sang The Carpenter's 70s pop smash hit ''Top of the World'' and on Wednesday, he got special congratulations from The Carpenters themselves.



Taking to their Instagram handle, Richard shared a video of him singing the new version of ''Top of the World'' along with his family members.



In the caption, he wrote, "To @mmkeeravani_official and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours (sic).”

Keeravani shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, “This is something I didn’t expect at all. Tears rolled out of joy. A most wonderful gift from the universe.”



Rajamouli also shared the video on his Instagram stories as he shared the reaction of Keeravani who started crying after watching his video.



“Sir Richard Carpenter, throughout this Oscar campaign, my brother maintained a calm composure, whether it is before winning or after, he didn’t let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn’t control the tears rolling down his cheeks. The most memorable moment for our family. Thank you so much.”

Celebrating his historic win, MM Keeravaani during his acceptance speech said, “I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars.” before he started singing in the tune of ‘On Top of the World’, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world…”