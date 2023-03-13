From Naatu Naatu performance to historic wins: How India dominated the Oscars 2023 night

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

The 2023 Oscars, which were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, were full of fun as we saw some of the history-making moments. This 95th Academy Awards night will surely go down in the history of Indian cinema, as the country bagged two major wins - first, The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Oscar, and later, RRR's hit song won the Best Song, Oscar. Not only this but Oscar's night was all dominated by the song 'Naatu Naatu' - straight from the start to the end. Truly, this was the Oscar night that every Indian had been waiting for years. As the historic night came to an end, here's a look at how India dominated Hollywood's biggest night.

Naatu Naatu glory

Everyone was heartily waiting for the Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars. But what surprised and brought cheer to the Academy Awards night was the surprise performance of Naatu Naatu during the Jimmy Kimmel monologue. Kimmel, kicked off the night by roasting Will Smith slap gate, talking about Tom Cruise. While Kimmel was concluding his speech, a group of boys came to the stage and escorted Jimmy out as they performed the signature Naatu Naatu step with all their energy.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Deepika's vintage look

Deepika Padukone made head turns at the Academy Awards this year with her vintage look. This was the first time when Padukone attended the Oscars, which is also known as Hollywood's biggest night. The 'Pathaan' actress took the stage to welcome singer Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava on the stage to perform the song. Padukone's Academy look was all about glamour and elegance. For the night, she chose to wear an off-the-shoulder jet-black gown with a sweetheart neckline. Matching the gown, which showed off her body curves perfectly, she wore opera gloves, which added extra elegance to her look. Deepika accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and a bracelet.



(Photograph: Twitter )

RRR big win

A very big moment for all the Indians! RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won the prestigious Oscars 2023 in the Best Song award category. Indian music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went to the stage to take the golden trophy.



Naatu Naatu made history by becoming the first ever Telugu song to not only be performed and nominated but also win at the Oscars. It is also the first Indian song from an Indian production to have an Oscar. While accepting the cinema's biggest honour, MM Keeravani sang a little song dedicated to his big win, RRR and India. "Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to the Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars," he began. Then, he sang, "There was only one wish on my mind / So was Rajamouli's and all my family's / RRR has to win, pride of every Indian / And must put me on the top of the world.”

(Photograph: Twitter )

The Elephant Whisperers big win

Another historic win that India scored at this year's Academy Awards. Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers become the first Indian film to win an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. The Tamil film is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and is backed by Guneet Monga.



After the historic win, Monga, who is on cloud nine right now, said in a statement, “This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I’m so proud of this film, this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is. Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us n believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female!”

(Photograph: Twitter )

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves at red carpet

The entire team of The Elephant Whisperers walked the red carpet together. For the big day, Guneet chose to wear the pink colour saree and she was looking elegant. She completed her look with gold heavy jewellery. Meanwhile, the director of the film Kartiki Gonsalves looked beautiful in the greyish colour gown.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes

This year, three Indian films bagged an Academy nomination. RRR's hit song Naatu Naatu won music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, the Best Song Oscar while The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short. But unfortunately, the powerful contender Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes which was nominated in the Best Documentary Film category lost.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Mind-blowing performance

Indian singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava gave a mind-blowing performance on the 'Naatu Naatu' at the Academy stage with a troupe of dancers. Both the singers were dressed in traditional black kurta and dhoti as they sang the electrifying global smash hit song live on stage.

(Photograph: Twitter )

A heartfelt moment

Winning an Oscar is not a piece of cake. After decades-long of hard work, today Indian lyricist Chanrabose and Indian musical composer M.M. Keeravaani won an Oscar for Best Music (Original song) for their song and together they went on the stage to take the trophy. After the big win, RRR's Twitter handles shared a photo of both of them warmly hugging each other. ''From Ekkadoo Putti Ekkadoo Perigi to the Oscar Stage The journey can never get bigger than this!!,'' they tweeted.

(Photograph: Twitter )