Missed 'Wakanda Forever' in theatres? Here's when you can watch it on OTT
The MCU film, which was among the most anticipated movies of 2022, takes us back to a grieving Wakanda, which is now without its King T'Challa.
After dominating the worldwide box office for months, Ryan Coogler's superhero film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is all set to arrive on the OTT platform. So, those who missed the theatrical release can watch the movie now.
The film, which is a sequel to the superhit 2018 film, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 1.
The MCU film, which was among the most anticipated movies of 2022, takes us back to a grieving Wakanda, which is now without its King T'Challa. The King of Wakanda was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after his private battle with cancer.
The movie will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
The film revolves around bereaved Nakia played by Lupita Nyong'o, Okoye played by Danai Gurira, Shuri played by Letitia Wright, and everything they are doing to save their nation from the new threat Namor, portrayed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, and his underwater kingdom.
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming February 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/xv8Cq0eDoG— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 5, 2023
The film stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.
Meanwhile, talking about the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the $800 Million mark worldwide, via Deadline.
Wion's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawant wrote in his review, "For the most part, 'Wakanda Forever' is watchable. Mostly, despite its long run time that proves punishing in the end, it is okayish fun and carries a decent enough pace that you do not really care about its flaws. Shuri's arc is easily the best part of the film. Her story is saturated in the central themes of the film—grief and healing. Wright, who has landed herself in controversy over her anti-vaccination views, is more than up to the task. She is, in fact, superlative here, only slightly eclipsed by Basset, who absolutely steals the show in a relatively minor role.''