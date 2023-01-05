Missed 'Wakanda Forever' in theatres? Here's when you can watch it on OTT

After dominating the worldwide box office for months, Ryan Coogler's superhero film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is all set to arrive on the OTT platform. So, those who missed the theatrical release can watch the movie now.



The film, which is a sequel to the superhit 2018 film, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 1.



The MCU film, which was among the most anticipated movies of 2022, takes us back to a grieving Wakanda, which is now without its King T'Challa. The King of Wakanda was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after his private battle with cancer.



The movie will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.



The film revolves around bereaved Nakia played by Lupita Nyong'o, Okoye played by Danai Gurira, Shuri played by Letitia Wright, and everything they are doing to save their nation from the new threat Namor, portrayed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, and his underwater kingdom.