On Bradley Cooper's birthday, a look at his best on-screen performances

| Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

It's the birthday of Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper. The actor rose to fame since debuting in the 2001 flick 'Wet Hot American Summer'.



Ever since, he has had a glorious career spanning over 2 decades now, in which he has acted in a wide variety of films from the action to the comedy genre and so on, charming audiences with his dapper looks and immensely nuanced screen presence.



As the 9-time Academy Award-nominated actor rings in his 48th year, he has behind him, a huge repertoire of films that have become commercial successes, with some even garnering classic status among fans. Let us take a look at some of the actor`s films that you would enjoy watching any time of any day

Nightmare Alley

This Guillermo Del Torro film which was released in 2021 features Bradley in the role of a manipulative carny. The actor shared a brilliant screen presence with his co-actor Cate Blanchett as well as a host of other talents including David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe and Richard Jenkins in this noir thriller movie.



Licorice Pizza

Even though Bradley doesn`t have the lead role, he effortlessly steals the show in the small screen time stipulated to him in this Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed coming-of-age film. In the role of Jon Peters, the ex-boyfriend of legendary singer Barbra Streisand, the 48-year-old actor showed his acting finesse.

The Hangover

The "Who brought this guy?" sequence of the film iconically proves why Bradley is a force in Hollywood to reckon with. Along with co-actors Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis, he created a riot on the silver screen in his role as Phil. He effortlessly proved his worth as a sensation in the American film industry with his stint in this comedy flick.

American Hustle

In his 2013 crime-drama film gave Cooper the second of his 9 Oscar nominations. His role as FBI agent Richie DiMaso who goes rogue showcases how versatile he is, effortlessly choosing his roles without falling into a typecast.



A Star is Born

This 2018 musical drama film is easily one of Bradley`s most intense and dynamic performances. The film marked his debut as a singer. In fact, his duet with co-star Lady Gaga, `Shallow`, earned him two Grammy Awards as well. In the role of the alcoholic Jack, Bradley`s expressions and dedication to the role were truly palpable and moving.

