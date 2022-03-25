Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu grooves with police families at a event hosted by ITBP

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu returned to India for the first time after she won the prestigious Miss Universe crown after a long hiatus of two decades. Honouring Sandhu, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Noida, India hosted a special programme on women empowerment.



Videos of Sandhu dancing from the event are doing rounds on social media.

Before Harnaaz Sandhu, take a look at other Indian Miss Universe titleholders



The special programme was organized by Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HAWA) under the aegis of ITBP at 39th Battalion, ITBP, Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Harnaaz was looking stunning in yellow and beige colour saree and of course, her dazzling crown just took her look a notch higher.

During the event, she praised ITBP personnel for their service to the nation and spoke about the difficult conditions under which they guard the country.

Cardi B and family to feature in special episode of Nickelodeon's Baby Shark series

She also shared her views on the progress and efforts being made toward women's empowerment. She even grooved with police families and children present at the event.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police shared a video of her dancing at the event on Instagram, writing: "Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joining Himveer families and children in a group performance during a special programme organized on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day at 39th Battalion ITBP Greater Noida."



Sandhu won the pageant after 21 years and is a successor to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who had won the title earlier. Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

(With inputs from the agencies)