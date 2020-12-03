Miley Cyrus says she and Liam Hemsworth never thought they would actually get married

Since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got divorced, both have rarely spoken about their marriage. During a recent interview on 'The Howard Stern Show', she revealed that she didn't believe that the two would ever get married and that the relationship, which had started when she was only 16 years old, went through so many things that it was almost impossible to imagine it working out.



"We were together since 16," Cyrus said. "Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged. I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma really affected my voice."

Cyrus also added that she felt removed from the disaster because she was in Africa and had no way to tell what was happening back at home.

"And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn't come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach," she added. "I lost everything."

She said that the fire can be seen as symbolic, a rebuilding of sorts, something she thinks about often.

"I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house," she said. "Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself; it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like, deers run into the forest."



To finish, Cyrus spoke about how she looks back on her time with Hemsworth, saying that everything: the fire, the house, and the relationship, all seemed to blur together for her.

"You're attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," Cyrus finished. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."