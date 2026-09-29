/Miley Cyrus returns to top after 13 years with album Bass Persuades

Miley Cyrus's 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, has opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The record marks her first album to top the US chart in more than a decade.

As per Billboard, Bass Persuades has received 61,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending September 24. The album leads the Billboard 200 dated October 3, with Ella Langley’s Dandelion following at No. 2 with nearly 61,000 units. Riley Green’s That’s Just Me entered at No. 3 with 60,000 units.

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Cyrus' sixth Billboard 200 No. 1

The album is the singer's 16th top 10 entry. Her previous No. 1 came in 2013, when Bangerz debuted at the top of the chart. That album featured major hits including “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop.”

Bass Persuades arrived on September 18, following the release of its title track earlier in the month. The song debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The new album follows Something Beautiful, which was released in 2025 and reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Album purchases accounted for the majority of the new record's opening-week performance. Of the 61,000 equivalent album units, around 47,000 came from album sales, while streaming-equivalent albums contributed 14,000 units. The streaming figure represented approximately 14.22 million on-demand official streams of the album's songs.

About Bass Persuades

She announced Bass Persuades on September 1.

Speaking about the record, Cyrus said, "This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered. There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life.”

She also spoke about the importance of a sense of peace and self-love. "That’s something I hadn’t really experienced before. A peaceful kind of love has become a theme across my last three records. Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found from myself.”