/Miley Cyrus receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - did you know her star number?

Miley Cyrus has added another star to her shining career. The Grammy-winning singer received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. She was honored with the 2,845th star on May 22 at Hollywood Boulevard.

Cyrus, a multifaceted personality, is known globally for her famous role in the popular Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana. Beyond that, she has made the world groove to her songs.

Miley Cyrus honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

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The Grammy Award winner and actress was presented with the honor at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles. For the memorable event, the star was joined by sister Brandi Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus. To support her on the big day, her fiancé and US singer Maxx Morando. They are posed together next to her newly unveiled star.

With a huge smile on her face, Cyrus accepted the honor as she called it a moment she would never forget. In a speech, the singer talked about her career, saying: "My hope is what I leave behind continues to affect the hearts of generations to come".

Sharing photos on her Instagram, the singer wrote,''WALK OF FAME ⭐️

Surrounded by my fans, who I owe it all to & @donatella_versace in Versace of course (same) and @anyataylorjoy in archival Bob Mackie looking like heaven. Days don’t get much better than this. Thank you to my team @crushmusic, @fanmade, @oliviarudensky, @creativeartistsagency, @columbiarecords, my momager @tishcyruspurcell, and Bill Sobel. To everyone I know and love my friends, my family, my love thank you so much. I adore you. ❤️.''

"To my family, my future family, parents, my mom, my siblings, my friends, my collaborators, thank you for loving and supporting not only the choices that I make, but my fears, and then facing them with me," she said with tears in her eyes.

With her loved once by her side, Cyrus couldn't help but get emotional as she thanked her parents, gave an emotional shoutout to her father Billy Ray Cyrus despite his absence from the ceremony.

She continued, "My dad used to say that a skyscraper starts with a jackhammer -- so does a star on the Walk of Fame by the way -- and it's not about the force, but it's about the repetition. What feels so special to me about this star is that it's an accumulation of devotion."

In a speech, Cyrus talked about his song "Walk of Fame," of "Something Beautiful" album and the lyric of the song that says,''You'll live forever."

"Although I love the lyric, the fact I won't [live forever] is what creates the urgency that sets my heart on fire, my life and my art, and my desire to break down the walls of any boxes that we've been tricked to believe that exist," she said.