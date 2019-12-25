Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement

Most talked-about ex-couple - Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth - have finally reached a settlement after working out the details regarding their divorce.

According to sources directly connected to Liam and Miley, the latter`s lawyer will file legal documents on Tuesday (local time) declaring the two have reached a settlement in their divorce, reported TMZ.

Bitterness on both sides seems to have subsided as the 27-year-old pop singer and the 29-year-old decided to move on than to fight.

The sources further stated that it wasn`t really difficult to ultimately settle up as they have no kids and Miley will be keeping the animals. There is no prenuptial agreement (an agreement made between two people before marrying that establishes rights to property and support in the event of divorce or death) so dividing the property was not there.

The settlement was for the couple was made by celebrity divorce expert Laura Wasser who represented Liam and Judith R. Forman repping Miley, both the reps submitted the paperwork to the judge.

The `Isn`t It Romantic` actor had filed the divorce back in August because of "irreconcilable differences".

The divorce shall be becoming final after 6 months from the time of filing which means that the duo should be single in March.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus was in news as she wants to give marriage another try in 2020.