Miley Cyrus wants to give marriage another try in 2020

Miley Cyrus never has a dull moment, really.

She recently took a dig at her seven months marriage with Liam Hemsworth that saw an ungly ending -- when she got a proposal for marriage by another artist recently.

The Most Famous Artist, Matty Mo, took to his Instagram and jokingly posted on his bio that he has plans to marry Miley Cyrus in 2020. He wrote, "Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there."

To this, Miley had a fun response as she replied, "It probably won’t last long . 💍," and added, "But always down to try, You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take."

As for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, the singer-actor duo announced their split in August after the fomer who has always called herself a bi-sexual, was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter. They were on a vacation in Italy. Liam soon filed for divorce and left for Australia where his elder brother Chris Hemsworth and family stays.

Miley has seen moved on from Kaitlynn and is now dating good friend Cody Simpson. Liam has since been romantically linked to Maddison Brown and Gabriella Brooks.