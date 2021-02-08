Miley Cyrus breaks down while singing 'Wrecking ball' at Super Bowl

Miley Cyrus took the super bowl stage and gave a power-packed performance. Later, during the show, the singer broke down and got emotional during a performance of her song 'Wrecking Ball'.



Cyrus took the stage in an eye-popping dress and gave an enthralling performance on her slew of her hits like 'High' and 'Edge of Midnight' and many more.

The singer had an emotional stop when she started singing her 2013 song 'Wrecking Ball', reportedly written for her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.



Her voice cracked just after she started the song, "Don't you ever think, I just walked away, I will always want you." She took a couple of seconds to calm herself and later completed the song.

Wearing a black and pink cheerleader dress, before finishing the song, said: "I wear a lot of glitters and I wear a lot of armour, but I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

The concert was attended by health workers who have had their coronavirus vaccine. During her performance, Miley was joined by her special guests, including music icon Billy Idol.



After dating on and off, the singer married Liam Hemsworth but announced their separation in August 2019. Later, the pop star had a short fling with Kaitlynn Carter and most recently she dated her longtime friend, Cody Simpson, before breaking up in August 2020.