Super Bowl 2021: List of key film & TV trailers that premiered during the big game night

F9: The Fast Saga

Universal Pictures dropped a new supercharged trailer of 'F9' during the Super Bowl. The ninth film in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, shows Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, who is now living a quiet life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, little Brian. But Dom soon returns to the car crashing past to save the ones he loves the most. The movie will hit theatres in April 2021.

(Photograph:Twitter)