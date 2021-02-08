Super Bowl 2021: List of key film & TV trailers that premiered during the big game night

During the big gala night of Super Bowl 2021, makers released some of the biggest and much-awaited upcoming movies/series trailers. From 'F9' to 'Old', here is the list of the trailers released during the commercial breaks.
Makers released the trailer of much-awaited ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ during the Super Bowl 2021. Set after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', the series has Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) teaming up for the battle with the anarchist group, Flag-Smashers. Marvel’s series will have six episodes as it premieres on March 19 on Disney+.
(Photograph:Twitter)
F9: The Fast Saga
Universal Pictures dropped a new supercharged trailer of 'F9' during the Super Bowl. The ninth film in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, shows Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, who is now living a quiet life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, little Brian. But Dom soon returns to the car crashing past to save the ones he loves the most. The movie will hit theatres in April 2021.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Old
The first trailer of ‘Old’ premiered at the Super Bowl 2021. The mysterious trailer follows the story of a family on a tropical holiday, and later discover something unnatural happening at the island that somehow causing them to age rapidly. The movie is scheduled for a release on July 23
(Photograph:Twitter)
Raya And The Last Dragon
Disney showcased their upcoming animated film 'Raya and the Last Dragon' during Super Bowl LIV. The trailer gave viewers another look at the epic adventure life of the new Disney princess Raya. The movie is set to premiere on Disney+ and in theatres on March 12.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Clarice
CBS dropped the new trailer of the 'Silence of the Lambs' follow-up series 'Clarice' and during Super Bowl LV. The new trailer titled, 'Trying to Save the Lamb', features Rebecca Breeds in the titular role as an FBI agent. titled and showed her at a farm, attempting to save a lamb.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nobody
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk steps into a different kind of role in Universal Pictures' Nobody'. In the trailer, Bob plays a family man Hutch Mansell, who is in search of a Kitty bracelet for her daughter in between the major fight with thieves. The movie premieres in theatres on April 2.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Coming 2 America
During Super Bowl big game, we got a sneak peek at some of the characters in the highly anticipated sequel to 1988's 'Coming 2 America'. The new trailer takes us to the comedy live of Eddie Murphy as King Akeem, the ruler of Zamunda, and Arsenio Hall as Semmi, his best friend and advisor.