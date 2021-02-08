In pics: A look at The Weeknd scintillating performance at the Super Bowl 2021
The Weeknd rocked the stage during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The singer hit the stage in Tampa Bay, singing hits including 'The Hills', 'Can`t Feel My Face', 'I Feel It Coming', 'Save Your Tears', 'Earned It' and 'Blinding Lights'.
Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, 'After Hours'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Starboy
The Weeknd opened on stage with the song 'Starboy' in front of a choir in white robes and masks with lit-up eyes, followed by 'The Hills'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Signature red look
Dressed in a red blazer covered in sequins with black pants. The outfit also included a leather tie and gloves, as well as a pair of black and white derby shoes. The elaborate garment was designed by Matthew M. Williams.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tampa Bay skyline
During halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Masked dancers
The stage was lit with lights and the stadium sky filled with fireworks as the star performed a medley of hits backed by a choir, violinists, and masked backup dancers.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Blinding Lights
After other hits including 'Earned It' and 'Save Your Tears', The Weeknd concluded the 13-minute show with his smash single 'Blinding Lights', a song that references 'Sin City', a nickname for Las Vegas. He performed the song on the field amid rows of his bandaged dancers.