Meghan Markle wins, UK tabloid prints front-page apology over breaching her privacy

Big win this Christmas for Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle as she received a printed apology from the publishers of Mail on Sunday. This comes after she was engaged with them over years-long battle.

It all started when the newspaper had printed parts of a five-page letter from Meghan Markle to her father after her wedding with Prince Harry in the year 2018. The London High Court ordered the UK tabloid to print an apology for breaching Meghan’s privacy.

The first page notice reads: “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online.”

“Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed,” the apology continued.

A longer notice was printed inside the paper under the headline “The Duchess Of Sussex”.

Additionally, the Court ordered the apology be printed on the MailOnline’s homepage “for a period of one week” with a hyperlink to the full, official judgment.

Meghan will also be compensated with $1.7 million, 90% of her legal fees fighting the UK publisher.

Meghan was happy after this happened as she said, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right. While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”