'Bridgerton' season 2 to premiere on Netflix on this date

'Bridgerton' season 2 premiere date is here!



After a massive success of season 1 makers spared no time in working on its second season. The most-awaited series has recently finished filming after a tough year with multiple setbacks due to COVID-19.



Marking the 1-year anniversary since season 1 premiered, Netflix announced that season 2 will be released on March 25.

Streamer dropped a video featuring the lead cast of season 2 Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as well as Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie, Charithra Chandran and Luke Newton. Marking the show's first anniversary, the group receives a letter from Lady Whistledown.

"One year ago today, our buzzy Ton was born. Happy Anniversary, dear readers. This author does hope you enjoy your gift... Bridgerton returns March 25, 2022, only on Netflix," They wrote in the caption.



The upcoming season of the show will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother, and his journey to find love. The storyline is based on author Julia Quinn’s 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.

Major new S2 cast additions include female lead Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma; Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, as well as Rupert Young (Jack), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma) and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe).



The first season took the world by storm just after its debut last year by making a Netflix record -- it was watched by more than 82 million users in its first 28 days.



The show had focused on the romance between Daphne played by Phoebe Dynevo and Simon, the role which Rege-Jean Page played, who, unfortunately, is not returning in the second season.