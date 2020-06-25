Meghan Markle and Prince Harry volunteer to bake bread for a charity organisation in LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a secret visit to a Los Angeles charity on Tuesday. The charity focuses on gang intervention, rehab and re-entry, helping to prepare meals for hungry seniors and kids for delivery across the city in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped in preparing the meals that went to hungry people across Los Angeles.

The couple's media team in Los Angeles announced the visit on Wednesday after the charity, Homeboy Industries, posted pictures and thank yous on Twitter and Instagram.



"THANK YOU to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their visit yesterday! Our Bakery & Café teams were thrilled to have them work alongside us to #FeedHOPE to Los Angeles," said the tweet by the charity, described as a "community social justice organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in Los Angeles."

Though everyone in the group photo is wearing a face mask, Harry can be identified clearly as he stands tall in the second row, with Meghan just in front of him, standing in the bakery before a table with unbaked and unkneaded bread rounds being prepared for the oven.



It appears that Meghan, who lived in LA and attended school there, was familiar with the organisation beforehand. According to reports, she knows its director, Father Greg Boyle, who worked with her school, Immaculate Heart High School, according to the Sussex media team.

She and her mother, Doria Ragland, had once joined Boyle for a cooking workshop with Homeboy 20 years ago.