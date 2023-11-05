LIVE TV
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Katy Perry's Las Vegas show amid rumoured feud

WION Web Team
Las Vegas, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted at Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency show. Photograph:(Instagram)

Katy Perry recently delivered a stunning performance in Las Vegas, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance. The event was also attended by Celine Dion and other notable figures.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently graced Katy Perry's final residency performance in Las Vegas. The 39-year-old pop sensation delivered a captivating show, serenading her audience with her chart-topping hits, including the iconic "Waking Up in Vegas." This wasn't the first time Katy Perry has performed for the royal family. Notably, earlier this year, she took the stage at King Charles' coronation.

A video circulating on Twitter captured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being ushered to their seats. The presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle undoubtedly attracted a considerable amount of attention from fellow fans in the audience.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by their fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo and her husband, Mike, at the Resorts World Theatre for Katy's final residency performance.

Celine Dion, the iconic "My Heart Will Go On" singer, also graced the occasion with her twin sons, Eddy and Nelson. The singer was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last year.

In the realm of showbiz, not all interactions are entirely smooth. Katy has had some history with Meghan, and an insider previously shared that while they were once close, the demands of their respective schedules made it challenging to maintain that level of closeness.

Moreover, a light-hearted comment made by Katy about Meghan's choice of wedding dress, where she humorously suggested "one more fitting" for her dress if she were in the actress' shoes, sparked a bit of controversy. 

