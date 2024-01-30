Megan Thee Stallion sparks controversy with explicit mention of 'Megan's Law' in diss track

Megan Thee Stallion's latest track, "HISS," has ignited a storm of controversy due to its explicit reference to "Megan's Law," drawing sharp criticism from the family of Megan Kanka, the young girl whose tragic abduction and murder inspired the legislation.

In the diss track, aimed at shading Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion raps, "These h*** don't be mad at Megan, these h*** mad at Megan's Law, I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start." The explicit use of Megan Kanka's name in this context has triggered outrage, particularly from her father, Richard Kanka.

Speaking to TMZ, Richard Kanka expressed his displeasure with the lyrics, deeming them "disrespectful and offensive." For him, the casual mention of his daughter's name in a diss track is the epitome of disrespect. Despite the song aiming to draw attention to "Megan's Law," Kanka remains deeply offended by the explicit use of his daughter's name in a diss track.

Also read: SZA announced as performer at 2024 Grammy Awards

Though Kanka hasn't listened to the entire song, the lyrics alone have left a bad taste in his mouth, prompting him to consider exploring legal options to determine if Megan Thee Stallion's track crossed a line.