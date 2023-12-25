Matthew Perry superglued his hand to stop taking drugs, claims actor's ex Kayti Edwards

Kayti Edwards, the former partner of Friends star Matthew Perry, has disclosed distressing revelations about the late actor's desperate attempt to battle drug addiction. In a recent interview with The UK Sun, Edwards, 47, vividly recounted an incident where she found Perry in a dire state at his Hollywood Hills residence.

Recalling a night of intense drug use, Edwards described discovering Perry on the couch with his hands physically superglued to his legs in a distressing bid to stop himself from further drug consumption. She shared, "I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way. He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances. I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs — it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him."

"We were literally ripping the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind, it was pretty horrific," she recalled.

This isn’t the first time Edwards has spoken about Perry’s addiction. In a 2020 interview, Edwards claimed that the actor coerced her into procuring drugs like cocaine, heroin, and crack during her pregnancy, thinking that authorities would not stop a pregnant woman.

"I was like five months pregnant going down and getting stuff for him. He [would say], ‘No one’s going to pull over a pregnant girl. Don’t worry,’" she recalled.

Perry died due to "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy report released on December 15. The actor was found unresponsive in his home on October 28.